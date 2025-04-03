Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,897 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $32,086,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154,136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.9 %

FHB opened at $24.68 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.