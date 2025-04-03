Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $57,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $352,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $926,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $124.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

