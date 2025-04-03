Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 526,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 248,081 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NVST shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

