Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Rambus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,433.84. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.