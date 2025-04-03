Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,920 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

