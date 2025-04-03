Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $16,407,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after acquiring an additional 223,816 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 174,116 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 153,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

