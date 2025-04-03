Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,018,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 145,383 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,454,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 39,509 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,053,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 1,062,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Sabre Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

