Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

