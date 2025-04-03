Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.57% of Modine Manufacturing worth $95,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.