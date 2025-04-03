MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.84.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $180.19 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $170.66 and a 52 week high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $253,590.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,652 shares in the company, valued at $20,785,170.84. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,857 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,306 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

