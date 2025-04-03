Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,749.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,038,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,301,707.50. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.23. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.64 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

