MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $149.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $200.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.49.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

