M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,725,000 after buying an additional 527,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,583 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $44,422,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,315,000 after acquiring an additional 244,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

