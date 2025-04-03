National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DML. Scotiabank cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.49.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DML

Denison Mines Price Performance

Denison Mines Company Profile

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.