National Bankshares Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$35.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE:OR opened at C$30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$30.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.33%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total transaction of C$273,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$132,006.00. Insiders have sold 32,966 shares of company stock worth $875,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

