National Bankshares Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$35.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total transaction of C$273,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$132,006.00. Insiders have sold 32,966 shares of company stock worth $875,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
