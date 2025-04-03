NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 88.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71,490 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NCR Voyix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,006,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

