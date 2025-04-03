Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 677,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ESAB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ESAB by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

