Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,100,286 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,069,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.88% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,794.37. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.02. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

