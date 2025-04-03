Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,096,181 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,096,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,483,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

