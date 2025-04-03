Norges Bank Buys New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,323,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,693,000. Norges Bank owned 1.56% of Radian Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.