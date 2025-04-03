Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,403,577 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,403,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,235,000. Norges Bank owned 1.25% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 146.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,458.20. This represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

