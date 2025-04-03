Norges Bank Invests $74.62 Million in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 549,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $124.06 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

