Norges Bank Invests $74.70 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 778,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,701,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

