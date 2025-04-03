Norges Bank Invests $75.47 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,231,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,471,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

STAG stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.