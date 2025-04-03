Norges Bank Invests $75.87 Million in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,461,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $55,998,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,194,000 after acquiring an additional 677,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 281,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,652,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

About ACI Worldwide

ACIW stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.13.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

