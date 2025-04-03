Norges Bank Invests $76.83 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,532,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,825,000. Norges Bank owned 1.28% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

