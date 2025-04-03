Norges Bank Invests $79.62 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 527,594 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,619,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $166.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

