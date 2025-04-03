Norges Bank Invests $83.15 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 738,122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,149,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

