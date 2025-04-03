Norges Bank Invests $87.99 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 527,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 72.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Get Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $125.69 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.16 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.