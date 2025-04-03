Norges Bank Makes New $78.18 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 755,011 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,181,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $93.67 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.