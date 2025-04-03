Norges Bank Makes New $85.05 Million Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,545,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of ATI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in ATI by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $54.02 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

