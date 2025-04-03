Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 914,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

