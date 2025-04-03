Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.72% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ABG opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.62 and a 52 week high of $312.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

