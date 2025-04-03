Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,963,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. KBC Group NV increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

