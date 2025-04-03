Norges Bank Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 459,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,535,000. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,087 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $28,689,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $12,444,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

NYSE WEX opened at $161.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.03 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average of $178.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

