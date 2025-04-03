Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,200,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.82% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

NYSE KNSL opened at $491.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.59.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

