Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 760,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,984,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $2,353,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,999,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 6.8 %

COOP opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

