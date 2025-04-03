Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 557,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $158.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

