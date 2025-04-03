Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,245,911 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,245,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,443 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,797,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,402,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,721,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,677,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

