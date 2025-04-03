Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,722,769 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,722,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

