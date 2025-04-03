Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 294,791 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 294,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RBC opened at $336.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $241.43 and a 12 month high of $372.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.20.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

