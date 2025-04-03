Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 586,344 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 586,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,913,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Generac by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average of $157.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $195.94.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

View Our Latest Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.