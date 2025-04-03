Norges Bank Takes $86.04 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,990,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,043,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.13% of Scholar Rock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRRK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,240. This trade represents a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $554,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,865.80. The trade was a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

SRRK stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.59. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

