Norges Bank Takes Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 563,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $84,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 186.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,679,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after buying an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $100.07 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $89.94 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

