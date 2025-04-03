Norges Bank Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,090,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,015,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.34% of LyondellBasell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

