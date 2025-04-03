Norges Bank Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,540,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.85% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners cut MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $30.80 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

