Norges Bank Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,221,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,837.91. The trade was a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,428. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

