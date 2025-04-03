Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 657,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $100,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $128.65 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.73.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

