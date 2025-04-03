Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.8 %

ZEUS opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $418.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

