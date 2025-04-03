Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 359.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

